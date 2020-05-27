‘I Know This Much is True’ June Episodes Preview

HBO’s released plot details for the final two episodes of I Know This Much is True starring three-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo. The six-part limited series premiered on Sunday, May 10, 2020 and will finish up on Sunday, June 14th at 9pm ET/PT with an over-size one hour and 20 minute episode.

Ruffalo’s co-stars include Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, and Rob Huebel. Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman, Juliette Lewis, and Kathryn Hahn also star in the limited series.

Writer/director Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines) executive produces with Ruffalo, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Anya Epstein, and Wally Lamb.

The Plot: I Know This Much is True stars Ruffalo as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.

I Know This Much is True June 2020 Episodes:

Episode 5

Debut date: SUNDAY, JUNE 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Upon learning the details of his Sicilian grandfather’s arrival in the early 1900s to Three Rivers, Dominick (Mark Ruffalo) becomes convinced his family is cursed – a conclusion that Dr. Patel (Archie Panjabi) pushes back against. A startling update on Thomas (Mark Ruffalo) from an unlikely source prompts Dominick to take drastic action.

Written for Television by Derek Cianfrance and Anya Epstein; directed by Derek Cianfrance.

Debut date: SUNDAY, JUNE 14 (9:00-10:20 p.m. ET/PT)

A lifetime of animosity between Dominick (Mark Ruffalo) and Ray (John Procaccino) spills over in public at an inopportune time. After an unexpected tragedy, Dominick seeks reconciliation with those he has hurt. The question that has plagued Dominick all his life is finally answered.

Written for Television by Derek Cianfrance and Anya Epstein; directed by Derek Cianfrance.







