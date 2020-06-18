‘Bulletproof’ Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: Photos, Plot Details and Cast

Season two of The CW’s Bulletproof continues with episode three airing on June 24, 2020. Episode three was directed by Diarmuid Goggins from a script by series star Noel Clarke.

New episodes air on Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT after final season episodes of The 100.

The season two cast is led by Noel Clarke as Bishop and Ashley Walters as Pike. The cast also includes Lee Ross as Richard Cockridge, Jason Maza as Officer Chris Munroe, Lindsey Coulson as Sarah Tanner, David Elliot as Tim’ Jonsey’ Jones, Olivia Chenery as Scarlett ‘Scooch’ Hailton, and Luci Shorthouse as Paige Pennington.

“Episode 3” Plot: ON THE MOVE – The search for a missing girl leads Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) to Amsterdam, where they find themselves at the heart of a large human-trafficking operation run by the Markides family. Tensions between Alex (Stavros Zalmas), Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) and Eleanor (Gina Bellman) start to show, and the Unit are determined to exploit it. However, when the Dutch police refuse to play ball, Bishop and Pike must take the law into their own hands in order to keep their case alive.







Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Bulletproof is an action-packed, cop drama that unites big, emotional stories with blood-pumping stunt sequences, as it follows two undercover cops who are best friends and bonded by the same moral code, despite their very different backgrounds.

Adrenalin-fueled and packed with compelling characters, Bulletproof follows partners Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. The series is both high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface, Bishop and Pike have a lot in common, they are cool, smart, unapologetically street-wise and tough; they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. Their personal motivations and emotional lives outside the police force differ, Pike is an aspirational family man, the son of a decorated police officer, determined to follow in his father’s footsteps, but not in his shadow. Bishop on the other hand, who never knew his father, grew up in foster care and on the streets.

Full of grit and sometimes gloss, Bulletproof is stylish and funny with riveting criminal cases in each episode, which feed into a bigger, season-long mystery. At its heart though, it is a series about the meaning of family, as well as the fascinating relationship between best friends.