‘Burden of Truth’ Season 3 Episode 3 Photos: Preview of “No Fathers or Sons”

The CW’s released new photos and plot details for season three episode three of Burden of Truth. Episode three, “No Fathers or Sons,” was directed by Kelly Makin from a script by Felicia Brooker. The episode’s set to air on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang and Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford. Meegwun Fairbrother plays Officer Owen Beckbie, Anwen O’Driscoll is Taylor Matheson, Sera-Lys McArthur is Kodie Chartrand, Dayle McLeod is Kat Carmichael, and Paul Braunstein plays Sam Mercer.

“No Fathers Or Sons” Plot – BILLY RUNS INTO HIS ESTRANGED FATHER – Billy’s (Peter Mooney) unexpected encounter with his estranged father is tense. Meanwhile, Joanna (Kreuk) deals with the results of Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) custody hearing.







The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Burden of Truth is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice.

In season three, Joanna Chang and Billy Crawford are working together in their new boutique law firm, Crawford Chang, but they’re discovering that living and litigating together has its challenges. On a cathartic trip back to Millwood for a class reunion, an old friend, Kodie, turns Joanna’s life upside down when her children are removed by Millwood Family Services. Kodie believes she is the victim of a conspiracy and pleads for Joanna to help solve the case and bring her children back.

To help her friend, Joanna must dig into the dark underbelly of Millwood to unearth evidence of a cluster of child apprehensions. Joanna will take on an impossible-to-win case that will force her to confront a long-buried secret from her childhood that may threaten her relationship and partnership with Billy. After this case, nothing will be the same again.