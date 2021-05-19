Jenna Ortega Snags Lead Role in ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff, ‘Wednesday’

Netflix has found its Wednesday Addams. Jenna Ortega (Scream) will star in the title role in the Netflix live-action coming of age series, Wednesday, executive produced and directed by Tim Burton.

The upcoming series marks the first time Wednesday is front and center rather than appearing as part of the Addams Family ensemble.

Netflix confirmed season one of the new The Addams Family spinoff will consist of eight episodes. Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands) are guiding the series as showrunners. Gough and Millar are also executive producing along with Steve Stark (Medium), Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (Addams Family 2), and Gail Berman (The Addams Family).

The MGM Television production has not confirmed a targeted premiere date.

Netflix issued the following description of the live-action comedy:

“The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Jenna Ortega’s credits include Jane the Virgin, The Fallout, Yes Day, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and You. She’s also lent her voice to the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (“Brooklynn”), Big City Greens (“Gabriella”), and Elena of Avalor (“Princess Isabel”).

