TBS’ ‘Celebrity Show-Off’ with Mayim Bialik Premieres June 23rd

Celebrity Show-Off hosted by Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) joins TBS’ primetime lineup on June 23, 2020. The talent competition series is based on Korea’s My Little Television and will air on Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT.

Diplo, Ja Rule, Action Bronson, Gabi Butler, Dwight Howard, Travis Kelce, Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis are among the season one celebrity guests.

“Wait until you see what this cast has pulled off,” said Corie Henson EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “From sharing never-before-seen talents, to performing crazy stunts or even bringing on special guests, the celebs’ shows are creatively ambitious with DIY charm – since our cast are all working with the limitations of what they’ve got available at home.”

TBS confirmed the first season will consist of 10 episodes.

“After discovering The Masked Singer and bringing it to American audiences, I have been on the lookout for interesting and innovative Korean formats. Celebrity Show-Off is exactly that – a fresh, fun series unlike anything else on television,” said executive producer Craig Plestis. “It’s a cutting edge take on celebrity competition that will allow viewers to see their favorite stars in completely new ways, and put a smile on their faces in these trying times.”

“We’ve all seen shows where stars are produced to dance, or sing, or compete. This isn’t that. These celebrities are raw and unfiltered and no one knows what they’ll do next,” added executive producer Tom Forman. “That means making the show is the most challenging thing ever, and watching it is pure joy.”

Celebrity Show-Off Description, Courtesy of TBS:

“In every episode of this of-the-moment variety show, five celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, comedy, TV, and film will face-off by creating quirky self-shot content that premieres online. The celebrity’s goal is to attract and engage the most online viewers to keep their digital shows ‘on the air’ – and avoid being the channel that ‘goes dark’.

Digital shows will debut on TBS’s YouTube channel on June 24, the day after the premiere episode, and will be scored by total views, view duration and engagement. Each week, the stars will come together in an inventive high-tech virtual studio where they will screen and react to each other’s content and find out who will remain in the competition. And in an innovative ‘twist,’ the lowest-performing celebrity will be replaced with a brand new surprise celebrity newcomer, adding a new layer of thrills as everyone vies for the largest internet following.

The longer a celebrity stays in the competition, the more money they raise for their charity, with the last star on air earning an extra donation for their cause.”







