‘You Should Have Left’ Unveils a New Trailer and Poster

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions just released a super creepy new trailer for You Should Have Left. Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried lead the cast of Blumhouse’s latest horror film set to debut On Demand on June 19, 2020.

In addition to Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried, the cast includes Avery Essex, Colin Bluemenau, Lowri-Ann Richards, Joshua C. Jackson, and Eli Powers. David Koepp adapted Daniel Kehlmann’s novel for the screen and directed the thriller.

Jason Blum, Kevin Bacon, and Dean O’Toole produced, with Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, and Derek Ambrosi executive producing. Koepp’s behind the scenes team includes director of photography Angus Hudson, production designer Sophie Becher, editor Derek Ambrosi, costume designer Susie Coulthard, and visual effects supervisor Wesley Froud, with music by Geoff Zanelli.

The You Should Have Left Plot:

“In a new psychological thriller from Blumhouse Productions and legendary screenwriter David Koepp, Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star as a couple seeking a restful vacation on an isolated edge of the world only to discover that secrets demand a reckoning … and travel with you.

In this terrifying, mind-twisting tale, a father fights desperately to save his family from a beautiful home that refuses to let them leave.

Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past.

In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.”









