‘Cobra Kai’ Moves Its Season 3 Premiere Date Forward a Week

Cobra Kai‘s third season – the first season that will debut on Netflix rather than YouTube – has changed things up and will arrive a week early. Fans of the addictive drama will now be able to spend New Year’s Day bingewatching the show’s long-awaited, much-anticipated third season.

The announcement was accompanied by a 20-second video showing Johnny Lawrence looking at Netflix’s Cobra Kai page, seeing the January 8th premiere date, deciding that was too long to wait, and changing it to January 1st. Netflix also revealed the show’s cast will join hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes for a special The Netflix Afterparty chat on January 2, 2021.

Cobra Kai features The Karate Kid‘s original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as grown-up versions of their characters, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The cast also includes Courtney Henggeler (‘Amanda LaRusso’), Xolo Maridueña (‘Miguel Diaz’), Tanner Buchanan (‘Robby Keene’), Mary Mouser (‘Samantha LaRusso’), Jacob Bertrand (‘Hawk’), Gianni Decenzo (‘Demetri’), Vanessa Rubio (‘Carmen’), and Peyton List (‘Tory’). Martin Kove reprises his role from The Karate Kid as John Kreese.

Seasons one and two are currently available to bingewatch. Netflix has already confirmed the series will return for a fourth season.

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg write and executive produce via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Overbrook Entertainment’s Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett are also involved as executive producers along with Sony Pictures Television’s Susan Ekins. Series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are co-executive producers.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka). Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.







