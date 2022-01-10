Ellen Pompeo to Return for an 19th Season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Ellen Pompeo and executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff have committed to returning for a 19th season of ABC’s popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The drama’s the network’s top-rated show this season and is tied for first among all broadcast dramas with audiences ages 18 through 49.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” stated Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo, and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

Season 18 has been averaging 12.8 million viewers, with new episodes set to arrive on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts, and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” said executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff. “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

Shonda Rhimes created the series and serves as an executive producer along with Betsy Beers, Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis, and Mark Gordon. Zoanne Clack is the show’s medical advisor and executive produces.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” said Shonda Rhimes. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

In addition to Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, the season 18 cast includes Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes, and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.







