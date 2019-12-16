Evil Season 1 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Room 320”

CBS’s Evil returns from its winter holiday break on January 9, 2020 with an episode titled “Room 320.” Season one episode 11 was directed by Peter Sollett from a script by Aurin Squire.

New episodes air on Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT.

Nora Murphy, Li Jun Li, Kristen Connolly, Megan Ketch, Marcus Callender, and Tara Summers guest star in “Room 320.” Episode 11 guest stars also include Paton Ashbrook, Michael Mulheren, Mark Bedard, Antonio Michael Woodard, Marti Matulis, Kevin ‘Ohgr’ Ogilgive, Anna Tullis, Lisa Birnbaum, Roxanne Schiebergen, Michael Charles Roman, and Carly Gold.

Evil season one stars Katja Herbers (Westworld, The Leftovers) as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter (Luke Cage, The Good Wife) as David Acosta, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Aasif Mandvi (Blue Bloods, A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson (Person of Interest, Lost) as Leland Townsend, and Kurt Fuller is Dr. Boggs. Brooklyn Shuck (Rise, I Shudder) plays Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray (Me, Myself and I) is Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco is Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp plays Laura Bouchard.

Peter Scolari and Patrick Brammall are season one recurring guest stars as Bishop Thomas Marx and Andy Bouchard, respectively.

“Room 320” Plot – After David is badly wounded, he is determined to fight off the menacing presence of death from his hospital bed.







The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

“Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.”