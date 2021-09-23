‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 3 Episode 2 Photos, Plot and Cast

The third season of CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted continues with episode two, “Patriots.” Directed by Peter Stebbings from a script by Richard Sweren, episode two will air on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season three’s premiere marked the end of Kellan Lutz as series regular Special Agent Kenny Crosby on FBI: Most Wanted. Lutz made the decision to leave the series in order to spend time in Los Angeles closer to relatives, posting the following message to fans on social media explaining his decision:

“Wow. What a night! And yes, you saw that correctly, Crosby won’t be chasing down any bad guys for a little while.

2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system.

If 2020 taught me anything it’s how important family truly is. After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to CA so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away.

CBS, Dick Wolf, UniversalTV, and the entire FBI: Most Wanted team have been beyond supportive, understanding, and heard me out as I worked through feelings and emotions in regards to this decision. One thing that I kept hearing over and over when I booked this job was how much of a family Dick Wolf shows are, and that couldn’t be more accurate. They’ve supported me in the lows and celebrated with me in the highs and I will forever be grateful for everything they’ve done for me.

I will miss the show, my costars, production, and most importantly my character Kenny Crosby, who is named after one of the grandfathers I lost earlier this year, but I have so much peace knowing I made the right decision for my family.

I hope Crosby is able to pop in and out here and there in the future but for now-

Crosby-over and out.

Much love to all you amazing fans!!!!”

The season three cast includes Julian McMahon as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines, YaYa Gosselin as Natalia “Tali” LaCroix, and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes. Keisha Castle-Hughes plays Special Agent Hana Gibson and Miguel Gomez is Special Agent Ivan Ortiz.

Episode two’s guest cast includes Scott Deckert, Sarah Hunt, Eli Bridges, Tom O’Keefe, Jeffery Benson, and PJ Adzima.

“Patriots” Plot: New Fugitive Task Force member Kristin Gaines joins Jess and the team, as they head to D.C. to find a dangerous fugitive from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

FBI: Most Wanted Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising one child with her wife with another on the way; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics; Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, a transplant from Los Angeles with a street cop’s instincts and a gift for undercover work; and their newest member, Special Agent Kristin Gaines, a Navy veteran who became a star in the FBI’s Miami Field Office as a result of her dogged pursuit of cold cases.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.








