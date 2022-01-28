‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 3 Episode 12 Photos, Plot and Cast

CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted made news during the break between season three episodes 11 and 12 with the announcement of a major casting change. Series star Julian McMahon announced he’s leaving the show, with his final episode as Special Agent Jess LaCroix set to air on March 8, 2022. Dylan McDermott will be joining the cast as a series regular beginning in April.

McMahon spoke to Deadline about his upcoming departure, saying, “Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix. These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

Season three episode 12 was directed by Ludovic Littee from a script by Wendy West. “El Pincho” will air on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season three cast includes Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines, YaYa Gosselin as Natalia “Tali” LaCroix, and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes. Keisha Castle-Hughes plays Special Agent Hana Gibson and Miguel Gomez is Special Agent Ivan Ortiz.

Migs Govea, Stephen Rider, Ramón Franco, Molly Burnett, Ana Isabelle, and Tasha Lawrence guest star.

“El Píncho” Plot: The team searches for a notorious Colombian drug lord after he escapes from a U.S. prison. Also, Kristin begins to open up to her ex-husband about her past.

FBI: Most Wanted Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising one child with her wife with another on the way; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics; Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, a transplant from Los Angeles with a street cop’s instincts and a gift for undercover work; and their newest member, Special Agent Kristin Gaines, a Navy veteran who became a star in the FBI’s Miami Field Office as a result of her dogged pursuit of cold cases.

