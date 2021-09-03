CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season three kicks off with a crossover event featuring FBI‘s Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. Season three episode one, “Exposed,” was directed by Ken Girotti from a script by Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, and Elizabeth Rinehart. “Exposed” airs on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The season three cast includes Julian McMahon as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines, Kellan Lutz as Special Agent Kenny Crosby, and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes. Keisha Castle-Hughes plays Special Agent Hana Gibson and Miguel Gomez is Special Agent Ivan Ortiz.

Oded Fehr, Gia Crovatin, Annemarie Lawless, Taylor Cooper, John Dreher, and Sarah Rich guest star.

“Exposed” Plot: A local FBI case involving two murdered women and a sea of powerful men turns into a manhunt for the dangerous leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise, in the second part of a special three-part crossover event and the third season premiere of FBI: Most Wanted. OA (Zaki) assists Jess and the team, joined by special agent Kristin Gaines (Davalos).

FBI: Most Wanted Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising one child with her wife with another on the way; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics; Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, a transplant from Los Angeles with a street cop’s instincts and a gift for undercover work; and their newest member, Special Agent Kristin Gaines, a Navy veteran who became a star in the FBI’s Miami Field Office as a result of her dogged pursuit of cold cases.

