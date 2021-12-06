‘Fear the Walking Dead’ and Kim Dickens Return for Season 8

Kim Dickens is confirmed to return as a series regular on Fear the Walking Dead. AMC just announced the renewal of The Walking Dead prequel for an eighth season with Dickens back as Madison Clark.

Kim Dickens will show up in the second half of season seven which is set to premiere on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Dickens’ Madison Clark was a key character in seasons one through four.

“If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” stated Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

Season seven stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, and Lennie James, with Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg guiding the series as showrunners. Chambliss, Goldberg, Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and David Alpert executive produce.

AMC released the following description of the upcoming second half of season seven:

“In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists.

Alicia (Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.”







