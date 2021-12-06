‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 9 Photos, Promo, Cast and Plot

ABC’s The Rookie finishes up the first half of season four with episode nine, the winter finale. Directed by Chi-Yoon Chung from a script by Alexi Hawley, episode nine – “Breakdown” – will air on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

The winter finale’s guest stars include Zayne Emory as Henry Nolan, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Enver Gjokaj as Donovan Town, and Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins. Brandon Jay McLaren plays Elijah Stone and Peyton List guest stars as Gennifer “Genny” Bradford.

“Breakdown” Plot: Desperate to break free from his connection to Elijah, Wesley tries to plant a listening device in his office to incriminate him. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and his sister, Genny, learn an unsettling truth about their father.