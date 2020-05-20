‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 2 Photos: Preview of “S.T.R.I.P.E.”

Episode one of The CW’s new comic book inspired series Stargirl introduced the blended Dugan family and revealed Stargirl’s backstory. The first season continues with episode two, “S.T.R.I.P.E,” directed by Greg Beeman from a script by Geoff Johns. “S.T.R.I.P.E.” will air on May 26, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson (Roadies) as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart (Mississippi Requiem) as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano (Little Ghosts) as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal (Rambo: Last Blood) as Yolanda Montez, and Anjelika Washington (We’re Not Friends) as Beth Chapel.

“S.T.R.I.P.E.” Plot – Life is About Legacy – After Courtney (Bassinger) has an unexpected run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat (Wilson) reveals the truth to her about their history. Meanwhile, Barbara (Smart) is elated when she sees Courtney making an attempt to get along with Pat, not knowing the secret they’ve been keeping. Finally, things take a dangerous turn at Blue Valley High’s open house night when Courtney becomes the target of a dangerous foe.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.







