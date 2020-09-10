Trafalgar Releasing and Big Hit Entertainment just released the official trailer for BTS’ Break the Silence: The Movie. The upcoming release is the fourth film to feature the popular K-pop group and promises to deliver behind-the-scenes details on each member of the record-breaking group.

Park Jun-soo directed the film which explores the lives of BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Trafalgar will release Break the Silence: The Movie on limited screens beginning September 10, 2020. An expanded release is set for September 24th.

“We’re delighted to partner with Big Hit Entertainment on the release of Break the Silence: The Movie, which gives fans extraordinary access to both their first international stadium tour and all seven members of BTS. We look forward to welcoming the ARMY back to cinemas for a fourth time for this must-see BTS big screen experience,” said Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby.

Ticket information and a list of participating theaters can be accessed via www.BTSincinemas.com).

Break the Silence: The Movie Description, Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing:

With unprecedented access, Break the Silence: The Movie travels with BTS throughout the tour, exploring each band member behind the curtain. Off stage, we see another side of BTS. The seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before.

