Ghost Nation and the Osbournes Host Spooktacular NYCC Panels

Travel Channel just announced details on two panels they’re presenting as part of New York Comic Con’s Metaverse. The Osbournes will be talking about ghost hunting during a panel premiering on NYCC’s official YouTube channel on Monday, October 26th.

The Ghost Nation and Kindred Spirits stars will share details of their investigation of the Dark Shadows mansion. That panel will debut on Tuesday, October 27th.

The New York Comic Con panels arrive just days before the launch of The Osbournes: Night of Terror (Friday, October 30 at 9pm ET/PT) and Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell (Saturday, October 31 at 9pm ET/PT) on Travel Channel.

“All Aboard the Crazy Train: The Osbourne Family Goes Paranormal” – Monday, October 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Climb aboard the crazy train as the First Family of Darkness make their NYCC debut! In a Travel Channel special event, The Osbournes: Night of Terror, Jack Osbourne is taking his family – Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly – on their first-ever paranormal investigation inside Los Angeles’ historic and haunted Heritage Square. And now fans will get a sneak peek into their hilariously haunted experience.

Moderated by Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier, panelists Jack Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sharon Osbourne will reveal stories and exclusive video from their spooky family bonding experience. Hear about their terrifying investigation, ghostly findings, paranormal beliefs and all of the antics one would expect with an Osbourne family ghost hunt!

“Ghost Nation & Kindred Spirits: A Paranormal Reunion” – Tuesday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

It’s the paranormal reunion fans have been waiting for – paranormal investigators from two of Travel Channel’s hit shows, Ghost Nation and Kindred Spirits, come together for the first time in nearly a decade for a terrifying investigation inside a Rhode Island mansion made famous by the TV show, Dark Shadows. Panelists Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango (Ghost Nation) and Amy Bruni and Adam Berry (Kindred Spirits) share insights and exclusive details from their new Halloween special, Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell, including terrifying tales from their investigation, what it was like to be back in the field together again and even reveal a special sneak peek from their frightening experience.







