‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 2 Episode 1 Photos: Preview of “Execute”

CBS’s FBI spinoff, FBI: Most Wanted, kicks off its second season run on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. Season two episode one, “Execute,” was directed by co-executive producer Jim McKay from a script by producer Elizabeth Rinehart.

Julian McMahon returns as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg stars as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand stars as Special Agent Clinton Skye. Season two episode one’s guest stars include Avery Whitted, Sean McDermott, Jennifer Piech, Kate Middleton, Cathy Salvodon, and Mark Zeisler. Eugene Kim, Jason Ostrowski, Minda Larson, Sawyer Ploski, Caitlin Hammond, Katie Hartke, Stephen Michael Spencer, Francisca Munoz, and Jisoo Grace also guest star.

“Execute” Plot: When a hacker triggers a car crash that kills a family of three, the team races to hunt him down as his ransomware demands escalate and his chilling final target becomes apparent.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.