‘Good Sam’ Series Preview: Plot, Photos, and Cast Info

CBS has set a January 5, 2022 premiere date for their new one-hour medical drama, Good Sam. The series follows father and daughter doctors played by Harry Potter‘s Jason Isaacs and Love, Victor‘s Sophia Bush, and during a recent CBS press day Bush revealed her childhood dream was to become a doctor.

“For me, the irony of all of this is that my plan as a kid…I don’t know if it’s growing up the daughter of an immigrant or what…but your options are really like you’re a doctor or a lawyer, or a lawyer or a doctor. So as a young person, I said I wanted to be a doctor,” explained Bush. “And I was particularly fascinated with heart surgery, considered it as a specialty. And then my high school drama teacher got in the way and helped put me up in my first play. You can imagine the shock when I told my parents I wasn’t going to med school, I was going to go study theater and learn how to do costume makeup. So, it really feels full circle.”

In addition to Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith and Jason Isaacs as Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith, the season one cast includes Skye P. Marshall as Dr. Lex Trulie, Michael Stahl-David as Dr. Caleb Tucker, and Omar Maskati as Dr. Isan M. Shah. Davi Santos stars as Dr. Joey Costa, Wendy Crewson is Vivian Katz, and Edwin Hodge plays Malcolm A. Kingsley.

The series is executive produced by Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber.

CBS released the following description of season one:

“Good Sam stars Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs in a drama about Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters, the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith also happens to be her father. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.”