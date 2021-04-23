Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’ Cooks Up a Third Season

Selena Gomez will be kicking around the kitchen for another season of her cooking series, Selena + Chef. HBO Max has given Gomez’s series a third season order which they anticipate will launch later this year.

Selena Gomez stars in and executive produces the cooking show. Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, and Melissa Stokes also executive produce.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations,” said Gomez.

The Season 3 Description, Courtesy of HBO Max:

In season three, Selena will continue her cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs that will help her whip up delicious dishes. Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.