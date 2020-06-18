‘Hard Knocks’ Season 15 Focuses on LA Chargers and Rams

The upcoming season of HBO’s Hard Knocks will feature the Los Angeles Chargers (AFC West) and the Los Angeles Rams (NFC West). Season 15 of the documentary series will premiere on August 11, 2020 and will air on Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles will finish up its five episode season on September 8th.

“Having been part of Hard Knocks before when I was with the New York Jets, my biggest takeaway from that whole experience was that you get out of it what you put into it,” said Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn. “There’s a reason that season was probably the most popular Hard Knocks ever. If you’re going to do a show, do it right. You can’t fake it. We didn’t have a problem providing access because we built a relationship with the crew. There was a mutual trust that exists to this day with those people, and many of them will actually be working on this year’s show. Broadcasting your internal business all over the world isn’t something you regularly want to do, but in a year with as many challenges as this one has had, I’m glad we can be part of bringing football back to the fans this summer.”

The new NFL season marks the first time the Rams and Chargers will be using the 70,000 SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay said, “We are looking forward to having Hard Knocks in our camp this year. Hard Knocks always offers a rare opportunity for our fans to see our players’ hard work to prepare for the season, as well as gives them a peek behind the curtain to observe these guys off the field, too. This year will be special because the show will also get an unprecedented look at SoFi Stadium, Stan Kroenke’s vision for professional football in L.A.”

In addition to announcing details on the Hard Knocks: Los Angeles season, HBO confirmed HBO Sports, NFL Media and NFL Films have agreed on a multi-year extension of the popular franchise.

“The Hard Knocks franchise continues to excel as the preeminent sports reality series,” said Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports. “Our partnership with NFL Films, which dates back to 1977, consistently produces groundbreaking television programming. We are grateful to the Chargers and Rams organizations to be able to present the 2020 training camp experience.”

Crews are expected to head to the Chargers’ and Rams’ training camps soon. HBO reports the NFL Films production crews will shoot more than 2,300 hours of footage. Liev Schreiber will return to narrate the series for a 14th season.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles Details, Courtesy of HBO:

With access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields, Hard Knocks will document hours of conditioning practices and meetings, chronicling players as they compete for a roster spot and bond off the field.

Under fourth-year head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are just a season removed from a Super Bowl appearance and have a roster featuring an intriguing mix of high-profile players, established veterans, and free-agent acquisitions.

After an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, the Los Angeles Chargers are looking for a return to the winning formula that helped them finish tied for the AFC’s best record in 2018. Led by fourth-year head coach Anthony Lynn, the Chargers overhauled roster features young, rising stars on both sides of the ball, a new quarterback behind center and an influx of veteran talent added this offseason.







