HBO Max Preview Video Features ‘Dune,’ ‘Peacemaker’ and ‘King Richard’

HBO Max teased their slate of upcoming original television series and Warner Bros. Pictures films with a one-minute video that debuted during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Among the titles included in the short teaser were the DC comic book-inspired Peacemaker starring John Cena as well as And Just Like That…, the sequel to HBO’s Sex and the City.

New footage was also introduced from Euphoria‘s upcoming second season, Insecure‘s fifth and final season, Succession‘s third season, and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s 11th season.

HBO Max has set an October 17, 2021 for the return of Succession and Issa Rae’s award-winning series Insecure arrives on October 24th. John Cena reprises his role as Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad for the stand-alone series debuting in January 2022.

Warner Bros Pictures slate of feature films that will debut in theaters and on HBO Max in the coming months includes Dune, King Richard, and The Matrix Resurrections. Each of those WB films will be available for 31 days from their theatrical release on HBO Max in the United States.

Dune, which currently stands at 90% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, will be released on October 22nd. King Richard starring Will Smith as tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams’ father opens in theaters and on HBO Max on November 19th, with the fourth Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections, premiering on December 22nd.







