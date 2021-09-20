As anticipated, Netflix has renewed Virgin River for a fourth season after ending season three with multiple cliffhangers. Virgin River is one of the streamer’s most popular dramas so it was expected to stick around for another season. A little less expected was the news the series has also earned an early season five order.

Virgin River season one premiered in December 2019 with season two arriving in November 2020. Season three was a bit of an early treat, premiering in July 2021 rather than during the final months of the year.

The series’ cast includes Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, and Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts. Annette O’Toole plays Hope McCrea, Tim Matheson is Doc Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth is Dan Brady, and Grayson Gurnsey is Ricky. In addition, Sarah Dugdale stars as Lizzie, Zibby Allen is Brie Sheridan, and Marco Grazzini plays Mike Valenzuela.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Virgin River tells the love story of Mel Monroe (Breckenridge) who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories. Season 3 (launched on Netflix July 2021) left fans with more questions about the residents of this small town after a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance.







