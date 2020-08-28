‘His Dark Materials’ Unveils a New Season 2 Teaser Trailer

HBO just released a new official teaser trailer for season two of the critically acclaimed sci-fi fantasy series, His Dark Materials. The teaser reveals the skies are darkening, the world is changing, and preparations are underway for the Great War.

The second season is set to premiere in November 2020.

Returning for season two are Dafne Keen (“Lyra”), Ruth Wilson (“Mrs Coulter”), Ariyon Bakare (“Lord Boreal”), Amir Wilson (“Will”), Andrew Scott (“Colonel John Parry”), Will Keen (” Father MacPhail”), Ruta Gedmintas (“Serafina Pekkala”), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Lee Scoresby”). Terence Stamp (“Giacomo Paradisi”), Jade Anouka (“Ruta Skadi”), and Simone Kirby (“Dr. Mary Malone”) join the cast for the second season.

The series is based on Philip Pullman’s bestselling book series. Pullman, Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, Carolyn Blackwood, Ben Irving, and Piers Wenger serve as executive producers. His Dark Materials is a Bad Wolf production in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

The second season of His Dark Materials begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.







