‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Episode 12 Photos: “Treasure Hunt” Preview

The hunt for $5 million in buried treasure has the team slammed with rescues on Fox’s 9-1-1 season four episode 12. “Treasure Hunt” will air on May 10, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

“Treasure Hunt” Plot: When a famous mystery writer dies, Athena, Bobby and the 118 respond to the chaos caused by a city-wide manhunt for buried treasure the author left behind.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.