‘I May Destroy You’ Season 1 Plot Details, Cast, and Air Dates

HBO’s set to launch the new half-hour series I May Destroy You on June 7, 2020. Season one episodes will air on Sundays at 10:30pm ET/PT and will finish up its 12 episode run on August 24th.

I May Destroy You comes from Michaela Coel who serves as co-director, writer, executive producer, and star. The cast of the first season also includes Weruche Opia (Inside No9), Paapa Essiedu (Kiri), Marouane Zotti (Imagine You & Me), Aml Ameen (Yardie), and Adam James (Belgravia).

Sarah Niles (Catastrophe), Ann Akin (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), Harriet Webb (Plebs), Ellie James (Giri/Haji), Franc Ashman (Peep Show), Karan Gill (Flesh & Blood), Natalie Walter (Horrible Histories), and Samson Ajewole also star in the new HBO series.

Per HBO, the show is “a fearless, frank and provocative series that explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.”

Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni executive produce, with Simon Maloney and Simon Meyers producing.

I May Destroy You Episode Guide:

Episode 1: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, JUNE 7 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After visiting her aspirational long-distance boyfriend in Italy, burgeoning writer Arabella (Michaela Coel) returns to London, where she’s greeted by a deluge of frantic messages from her literary agents. With a matter of hours left to finish a draft of her second book, she plans to pull an all-nighter – but is soon tempted to join a friend on a night out.

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller.

Debut Date: SUNDAY, JUNE 7 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) After visiting her aspirational long-distance boyfriend in Italy, burgeoning writer Arabella (Michaela Coel) returns to London, where she’s greeted by a deluge of frantic messages from her literary agents. With a matter of hours left to finish a draft of her second book, she plans to pull an all-nighter – but is soon tempted to join a friend on a night out. Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller. Episode 2: “Someone Is Lying”

Debut Date: SUNDAY. JUNE 14 (10:50-11:20 p.m. ET/PT)

Lunch with Terry (Weruche Opia) gets Arabella (Michaela Coel) thinking about the hazy events of the previous night, prompting her to probe Simon (Aml Ameen) for answers. Growing increasingly desperate to put together the pieces, Arabella drops by Simon’s apartment – and, later, finds herself at an unwelcoming doorstep. Meanwhile, Terry has a lousy audition, and a concerned Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) rushes to Arabella’s side.

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller.

Debut Date: SUNDAY. JUNE 14 (10:50-11:20 p.m. ET/PT) Lunch with Terry (Weruche Opia) gets Arabella (Michaela Coel) thinking about the hazy events of the previous night, prompting her to probe Simon (Aml Ameen) for answers. Growing increasingly desperate to put together the pieces, Arabella drops by Simon’s apartment – and, later, finds herself at an unwelcoming doorstep. Meanwhile, Terry has a lousy audition, and a concerned Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) rushes to Arabella’s side. Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller. Episode 3: “Don’t Forget the Sea”

Debut Date: MONDAY, JUNE 22 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Three months earlier, Terry (Weruche Opia) visits Arabella (Michaela Coel) in Ostia, Italy, where she’s living large on her agents’ dime. After procuring party favors, Arabella and Terry each have a wild night of their own.

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller.

Debut Date: MONDAY, JUNE 22 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) Three months earlier, Terry (Weruche Opia) visits Arabella (Michaela Coel) in Ostia, Italy, where she’s living large on her agents’ dime. After procuring party favors, Arabella and Terry each have a wild night of their own. Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller. Episode 4: “That Was Fun”

Debut Date: MONDAY, JUNE 29 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Back in London and two months after the incident, Arabella (Michaela Coel) meets with a therapist who encourages her to find relaxing and creative ways to cope with her trauma. Still anticipating the first draft of Arabella’s book, her agents assign another client, Zain (Karan Gill), to help her with the writing process. Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) introduces his modest new love interest, Damon (Fehinti Balogun), to a stranger he met online.

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel.

Debut Date: MONDAY, JUNE 29 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) Back in London and two months after the incident, Arabella (Michaela Coel) meets with a therapist who encourages her to find relaxing and creative ways to cope with her trauma. Still anticipating the first draft of Arabella’s book, her agents assign another client, Zain (Karan Gill), to help her with the writing process. Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) introduces his modest new love interest, Damon (Fehinti Balogun), to a stranger he met online. Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel. Episode 5: “…It Just Came Up”

Debut Date: MONDAY, JULY 6 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

A tumultuous day finds Arabella (Michaela Coel) reassessing a sexual encounter with Zain (Karan Gill) and, following a promising new lead in the investigation, opening up to Biagio (Marouane Zotti) about her assault. Later, after a meeting with Susy Henny (Franc Ashman), Arabella threatens to break the internet when she goes off script at a writing summit. Meanwhile, Kwame’s (Paapa Essiedu) prompted to report his own assault to the police.

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel.

Debut Date: MONDAY, JULY 6 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) A tumultuous day finds Arabella (Michaela Coel) reassessing a sexual encounter with Zain (Karan Gill) and, following a promising new lead in the investigation, opening up to Biagio (Marouane Zotti) about her assault. Later, after a meeting with Susy Henny (Franc Ashman), Arabella threatens to break the internet when she goes off script at a writing summit. Meanwhile, Kwame’s (Paapa Essiedu) prompted to report his own assault to the police. Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel. Episode 6: “The Alliance”

Debut Date: MONDAY, JULY 13 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Much to Terry’s (Weruche Opia) disapproval, Arabella (Michaela Coel) attends a support group for rape and sexual assault survivors run by their high school acquaintance, Theo (Harriet Webb). In a flashback to 2004, teenage Arabella and Terry intervene when a resourceful, troubled young Theo attempts to flip the narrative on consensual sex gone sideways.

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel.

Debut Date: MONDAY, JULY 13 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) Much to Terry’s (Weruche Opia) disapproval, Arabella (Michaela Coel) attends a support group for rape and sexual assault survivors run by their high school acquaintance, Theo (Harriet Webb). In a flashback to 2004, teenage Arabella and Terry intervene when a resourceful, troubled young Theo attempts to flip the narrative on consensual sex gone sideways. Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel. Episode 7: “Happy Animals”

Debut Date: MONDAY, JULY 20 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Strapped for cash and still unable to produce a draft of her book, Arabella (Michaela Coel) takes a job working alongside Theo (Harriet Webb) at a vegan delivery start-up. Birthday girl Terry (Weruche Opia) takes covert measures to ensure Simon (Aml Ameen) won’t make a surprise appearance at her party. The festivities find Kwame avoiding reminders of his assault while Terry airs her suspicions about Theo.

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel.

Debut Date: MONDAY, JULY 20 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) Strapped for cash and still unable to produce a draft of her book, Arabella (Michaela Coel) takes a job working alongside Theo (Harriet Webb) at a vegan delivery start-up. Birthday girl Terry (Weruche Opia) takes covert measures to ensure Simon (Aml Ameen) won’t make a surprise appearance at her party. The festivities find Kwame avoiding reminders of his assault while Terry airs her suspicions about Theo. Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel. Episode 8: “Line Spectrum Border”

Debut Date: MONDAY, JULY 27 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Reeling from a demoralizing development in the investigation, Arabella (Michaela Coel) hatches a risky plan to “spark joy” – and convinces an adverse Terry (Weruche Opia) to bankroll it. Still navigating the fallout of his own assault, Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) challenges himself to explore the full spectrum of his sexuality.

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel.

Debut Date: MONDAY, JULY 27 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) Reeling from a demoralizing development in the investigation, Arabella (Michaela Coel) hatches a risky plan to “spark joy” – and convinces an adverse Terry (Weruche Opia) to bankroll it. Still navigating the fallout of his own assault, Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) challenges himself to explore the full spectrum of his sexuality. Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel. Episode 9: “Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect”

Debut Date: MONDAY, AUGUST 3 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) bloated social media presence finds her more glued to her phone than ever, perpetually internalizing the stress of her followers. At a Halloween “paint and wine” organized by Terry (Weruche Opia), Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) opens up to the girls about his recent sexual experiment – and Arabella’s reaction lands her in an emergency session with Carrie (Andi Osho).

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel.

Debut Date: MONDAY, AUGUST 3 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) bloated social media presence finds her more glued to her phone than ever, perpetually internalizing the stress of her followers. At a Halloween “paint and wine” organized by Terry (Weruche Opia), Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) opens up to the girls about his recent sexual experiment – and Arabella’s reaction lands her in an emergency session with Carrie (Andi Osho). Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel. Episode 10: “The Cause the Cure”

Debut Date: MONDAY, AUGUST 10 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

After Simon (Aml Ameen) inadvertently drops a bomb on Arabella (Michaela Coel), she heads to her mom’s birthday dinner, where painful, long-forgotten memories bubble to the surface. Kwame’s (Paapa Essiedu) no-strings-attached hookup bender leads him to Tyrone (Gershwyn Eustache Jr.), a stranger in search of a different kind of connection.

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel.

Debut Date: MONDAY, AUGUST 10 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) After Simon (Aml Ameen) inadvertently drops a bomb on Arabella (Michaela Coel), she heads to her mom’s birthday dinner, where painful, long-forgotten memories bubble to the surface. Kwame’s (Paapa Essiedu) no-strings-attached hookup bender leads him to Tyrone (Gershwyn Eustache Jr.), a stranger in search of a different kind of connection. Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel. Episode 11: “Would You Like to Know the Sex?”

Debut Date: MONDAY, AUGUST 17 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) obsession with a fellow young author, Della, leads to unexpected progress on her book, despite a devastating setback. Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) wades into uncharted waters with Tyrone (Gershwyn Eustache Jr.) and attempts to make amends with a disgruntled ex-flame. Terry (Weruche Opia) has some luck in work and romance – and joins Arabella in staking out the bar where she was spiked.

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel.

Debut Date: MONDAY, AUGUST 17 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) obsession with a fellow young author, Della, leads to unexpected progress on her book, despite a devastating setback. Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) wades into uncharted waters with Tyrone (Gershwyn Eustache Jr.) and attempts to make amends with a disgruntled ex-flame. Terry (Weruche Opia) has some luck in work and romance – and joins Arabella in staking out the bar where she was spiked. Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel. Episode 12: “Ego Death” (Season finale)

Debut Date: MONDAY, AUGUST 24 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

When Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) memory of January 22nd comes rushing back to her, she drags the last of her demons out from under the bed – once and for all.

Written by Michaela Coel; directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel.







