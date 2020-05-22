‘The Alienist: Angel of Darkness’ Trailer and Premiere Date Announcement

TNT’s set a July 26, 2020 premiere date for season two of The Alienist. The new season, titled The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, will air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT and kicks off the week after the Snowpiercer finale.

The premiere date announcement was accompanied by the season two trailer.

The new season’s based on The Angel of Darkness by Caleb Carr. Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), and Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood) return in starring roles. Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies) and Matthew Shear (Mistress America) reprise their roles as twin brothers Marcus and Lucius Isaacson. Robert Ray Wisdom (The Wire) returns as Cyrus and Ted Levine (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is back as former NYPD Police Commissioner Thomas Byrnes.

Melanie Field (Heathers) and Rosy McEwen join the series for the second season.

Stuart Carolan is the showrunner and executive produces with director David Caffrey, writer Alyson Feltes, Rosalie Swedlin, Pavlina Hatoupis, Ben Rosenblatt, Eric Roth, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The Plot, Courtesy of TNT:

“An unflinching, gripping, turn-of-the-century murder mystery that traverses both New York’s wealthy elite and the struggling underbelly of the city’s ‘Gilded Age,’ The Alienist followed Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl), a brilliant and obsessive “alienist” in the controversial new field of treating mental pathologies. In the first season, Dr. Kreizler was relentless in his pursuit of a never-before-seen ritualistic killer murdering young boys. He was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) and Sara Howard (Fanning), an ambitious secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective.

In The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer. As in The Alienist, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era – the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society – themes that still resonate today.”







