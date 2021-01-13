‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 2 Episode 4 Photos, Plot and Air Date

CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted will finally return from its long winter break on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. Season two episode four, “Anonymous,” was directed by Deran Sarafian from a script by Spindrift Beck.

Julian McMahon returns as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg stars as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand stars as Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Episode four guest stars include Gabrielle Walsh, Patrick Foley, Marianne Noscheze, Brian McCarthy, Brian Anthony Wilson, and Sally Ann Stewart. Lisa Hampton, Erik Kochenberger, Jahneer Williams, JT O’Connor, Constance Zaytoun, Kayla Wickes, Matias Bonino, Cameron Folmar, and Asha Etchison also guest star in “Anonymous.”

“Anonymous” Plot: The team searches for a young woman who is heading down a deadly path of vengeance, using ties to an online radical conspiracy organization to further her cause. Also, Barnes must make a life-changing decision, finding it hard to not let the dark side of her job affect her.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

