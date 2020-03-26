Into the Dark: Pooka Lives! Trailer – The Popular Creepy Villain Returns

Pooka fans summon the terrifying creature in the new trailer for Hulu’s Into the Dark‘s “Pooka Lives!” episode. The April episode of the horror series features the return of the weird creature who first appeared in the year-round event series’ December 2018 episode, Pooka!.

“Pooka Lives!” will premiere on Friday, April 3rd.

The cast includes Felicia Day (Supernatural), Wil Wheaton (Stand By Me), Malcolm Barrett (Timeless), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Jonah Ray (Mystery Science Theater 3000), Lyndie Greenwood (The Expanse), Gavin Stenhouse (Black Mirror). Alejandro Brugués directed from a script by Ryan Copple.

Into the Dark comes from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television. Each of the monthly episodes is inspired by that month’s holiday. In Pooka Lives!, “a group of thirty-something friends from high-school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the Internet that it actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature.”