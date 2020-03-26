The action adventure film The Call of the Wild and the comedy Downhill will make early debuts on digital. Walt Disney Studios and 20th Century Studios announced both films will be available to purchase digitally beginning on Friday, March 27, 2020.

The shortened theatrical window prior to a digital launch has become the new temporary norm. Studios have been forced into early releases of their films digitally due to theater closures because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Major and independent studios have struggled over their decisions to either push back their upcoming theatrical releases or launch their new films on digital and completely forego a run in theaters.

The Call of the Wild starring Harrison Ford and Downhill with Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus were both released theatrically in February. The Call of the Wild from director Chris Sanders will be available for $14.00 and Downhill directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash will be available to purchase for $9.99.







The Call of the Wild Plot:

“Adapted from the novel by Jack London, it vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.”

The Downhill Plot:

“Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.”







