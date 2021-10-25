‘Inventing Anna’ – First Photos from Shonda Rhimes’ New Netflix Series

Netflix just released the first photos from Inventing Anna, the new drama from Shonda Rhimes starring Ozark‘s Julia Garner. Inspired by a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler, Rhimes’ new series explores the story of a woman who faked being an heiress, infiltrated New York social circles, defrauded banks and hotels, and wound up convicted of grand larceny.

In addition to Julia Garner in the title role, Inventing Anna stars Anna Chlumsky as Vivian, Arian Moayed as Todd, Katie Lowes as Rachel, and Alexis Floyd as Neff. Anders Holm plays Jack, Anna Deavere Smith is Maud, Jeff Perry stars as Lou, Terry Kinney is Barry, and Laverne Cox is Kacy.

Shonda Rhimes created the series and serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Executive producers Tom Verica and David Frankel directed episodes and Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, and Nick Nardini joined Rhimes as writers. Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart also directed episodes.

Inventing Anna is set to premiere in 2022.

Netflix released the following season one description:

“In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?

Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?”