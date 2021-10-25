‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Episode 4 Promo, Photos, Plot and Air Date

CBS’s SEAL Team season five episode four kicks off a three-episode arc on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. Directed by Tyler Grey from a script by Tom Mularz and Mark Semos, episode four – “Need to Know” – finds the team working on preventing a terrorist attack.

David Boreanaz returns to lead the cast as Jason Hayes. Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. is Ray Perry, AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn, and Toni Trucks stars as Lisa Davis.

Episode four’s guest cast includes Judd Lormand, Parisa Fakhri, Sallieu Sesay, C. Thomas Howell, Alona Tal, and Kerri Medders.

“Need to Know” Plot: As each member of Bravo confronts major family obstacles, the team gets spun up on a sudden mission in Africa. When the intel alters their plan, the team finds themselves in a rush to prevent a major terrorist attack, in part one of a three-part episode arc.

Part two of the three-episode arc of SEAL Team (season five, episode five) will be available the next day on Paramount+, as the series moves exclusively to the streaming platform beginning on Sunday, Nov. 7th. Future new episodes will air on Sundays on Paramount+.

SEAL Team Description, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence.

His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication.

Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.