‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Episode 6 Photos, Trailer, Plot and Air Date

Fox’s 9-1-1 will return after a two week break with an episode that finds the team helping a man who was buried alive. Season five episode six, “Ghost Stories,” will air on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Executive producers Angela Bassett and Peter Krause return to lead the cast as Athena Grant and Bobby Nash. Jennifer Love Hewitt plays Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark is Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, and Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han. Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, Corinne Massiah is May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis is Harry Grant, Gavin McHugh is Christopher Diaz, and John Harlan Kim plays Albert Han.

“Ghost Stories” Plot: The members of the 118 race to rescue a man who claims he was carjacked, shot and buried alive. Then, they arrive at a home where the owner thinks her roommate is a ghost, Hen receives a visit from the past and Athena and family are concerned that Harry is still haunted by visions of Jeffrey.

The Season 5 Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

The first responders race into action when a series of ransomware attacks target computer systems, air traffic control towers and hospitals. Then, a massive city-wide blackout causes havoc in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Athena deals with a family emergency, Maddie’s postpartum depression worsens, Eddie suffers a health scare and a new call center operator takes charge.