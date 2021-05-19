All Rise Season 2 Episode 17

It turns out the season two finale of CBS’s All Rise – episode 17 – is also going to be the series’ final episode. CBS has not renewed the legal drama for a third season so All Rise will wrap up with “Yeet” airing on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The series finale was directed by Pete Chatmon from a script by Kimberly Ann Harrison and Briana Belser, with Dorian Missick returning as DJ Tailwind.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell. Peter MacNicol recurs as Judge Albert Campbell.

“Yeet” Plot: The murder trials against Alexander Moore (Zayne Emory) and Jack Allen (Derek Luh) begin, and the pressure mounts when Lola agrees to allow media into the courtroom to support her re-election campaign. Also, Mark and Amy commit to their relationship, even though they’re on opposite sides of the trial, and Luke looks for a way to win Emily back.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.







