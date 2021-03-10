Jonathan Groff and Mary J. Blige Join Netflix’s ‘Lost Ollie’ Series

Jonathan Groff and Mary J. Blige will star in Netflix’s limited series Lost Ollie, inspired by William Joyce’s Ollie’s Odyssey. Tim Blake Nelson, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, and Kesler Talbot have also signed up for the family-friendly series which follows the title character’s journey to return home.

Shannon Tindle (Kubo and The Two Strings) created the limited series and serves as writer and executive producer. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Peter Ramsey directs and executive produces with 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy and Josh Barry. Lampton Enochs and CCO of Flight School Studio’s Brandon Oldenburg also executive produce.

Filming is currently underway in Vancouver on the live-action/animation hybrid which will feature CGI characters created by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM).

The Plot and Character Descriptions, Courtesy of Netflix:

Lost Ollie is the story of a lost toy on an epic adventure, searching across the country for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. A heartwarming journey to reunite in the face of all the dangers that childhood can throw at them.

JONATHAN GROFF (Frozen, Hamilton) will voice Ollie, a handmade toy rabbit stitched together from odds and ends. Ollie has a pure spirit with a heart of gold and never ruins a chance to make friends. He’s been best friends with Billy since forever, until one day he ends up in a resale shop with no way home. Though he’s often afraid of the unknown, Ollie puts on a brave face and sets off to find Billy, meeting other toys to help him along the way.

MARY J. BLIGE (Mudbound, Power Book II: Ghost) will voice Rosy, a raggedy teddy bear stitched together from other toys. Rosy is a fearless warrior who is deeply passionate with inspiring confidence. While unsure of Ollie at first, she becomes an important ally as she joins them on their journey.

TIM BLAKE NELSON (Watchmen, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) will voice Zozo, a clown doll who is an old toy and an even older soul. Zozo is a true gentleman with a good sense of humor, and after meeting Ollie and hearing his story, he agrees to help Ollie on his journey.

GINA RODRIGUEZ (Jane the Virgin, Kajillionaire) will play Momma. Billy's mother Sharon is a loving woman who inspires creativity and imagination in her son. She makes sure to cherish their time together, teaching Billy all the things he'll need to know to find happiness in the future.

JAKE JOHNSON (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Jurassic World) will play Daddy. Billy's father James is overworked and stressed, doing his best to take care of Billy and his wife, Sharon. Sometimes that stress leads to being short with Billy, but he's doing all he can to make a good life for his son.

KESLER TALBOT (50 States of Fright) will play Billy, a young boy with a mind bursting with creativity. He shares a magical bond with his toy Ollie, a homemade rabbit made by his beloved mother, who joins him on all of his adventures. When Ollie gets lost, Billy embarks on a mission to find him.








