‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 10 Photos: “Georgia” Preview

CBS’s hit courtroom drama All Rise will return from a three-week break with season two episode 10, “Georgia.” Airing on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT, episode 10 finds Mark and Emily on opposite sides of a robbery case.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell.

Guest stars include Amy Acker as Georgia Knight, Robert Wu as John Wu, Sarah Levy as Debbie Daines, Aarti Mann as Saundra Singh, and Ray Wise as Richard Walker.

“Georgia” Plot: Emily and Mark face off in court in a compelling jewelry store robbery case that puts the entire concept of eyewitnesses on trial. Also, still struggling with financial woes at Audubon & Associates, Amy brings in a potential client who happens to be an old friend of Mark’s father.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.