Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 2: Photos and Preview of “Meet the Legends”

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow kicked off season five with its “Crisis on Infinite Earths” episode on January 14, 2020. “Crisis” ended with The Flash, Supergirl, and Black Lightning’s Earth’s merged into Earth-Prime, opening up endless possibilities for mini-crossovers in the future.

Episode two, “Meet the Legends,” finds the gang stunned when they learn they’re now famous. Directed by Kevin Mock from a script by Grainne Godfree and James Eagan, episode two will air on January 21, 2020.

Legends of Tomorrow season five stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Steel, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie. Tala Ashe is Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan is Constantine, Jes Macallan is Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford is Nora Darhk, and Ramona Young plays Mona Wu.

“Meet the Legends” Plot – LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION – Sara (Lotz), Ray (Routh) and Mick (Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew onboard the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought.

Meanwhile, Constantine (Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat.







