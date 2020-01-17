FBI: Most Wanted Season 1 Episode 3 Photos: Preview of “Hairtrigger”

The FBI spinoff, FBI: Most Wanted, continues its season one run with episode three, “Hairtrigger.” Directed by Jim McKay from a script by Gina Gionfriddo, episode three will air on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Charlie Tahan, Jonathan Judge-Russo, Annie Hägg, Casey Predovic, Brian Cali, Daren Donofrio, and Anita Hollander guest star. “Hair-trigger” also features guest stars Taylor Rose, Nathan Hinton, Jenny Leona, Jess Gabor, Adela Maria Bolet, and William DePaolo.

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye.

The “Hairtrigger” Plot – When a young man is traumatized by his experience surviving a mass shooting, and radicalized into becoming an anti-government terrorist, the team must act quickly to track him down before he can exact revenge on those he believes failed him.

The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”