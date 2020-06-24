‘Little Voice’ Trailer: New Coming of Age Drama from J.J. Abrams

The first official trailer’s arrived for Apple TV+’s upcoming drama, Little Voice. The new series comes from J.J. Abrams, Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson and is set to premiere on July 10, 2020.

The cast is led by Brittany O’Grady (Star, The Messengers) and includes Sean Teale (The Gifted), Colton Ryan (The Social One), and Shalini Bathina (underGRAD). Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson (Haunt), and Chuck Cooper (Power) also star in season one.

Abrams, Bareilles, Nelson, and Ben Stephenson serve as executive producers. Nelson is also the showrunner and wrote and directed the first episode.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

“Little Voice is a half-hour coming-of-age drama series that features new, original music from Grammy-winner and Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and marks her first foray into television.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, Little Voice is a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it. The series follows Bess King (O’Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.”