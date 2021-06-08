‘Walker’ Season 1 Episode 13 Photos: “Defend the Ranch” Preview

The CW’s Walker season one episode 13 finds Cordell defending his family from a threat from his past. Directed by Alex Pillai from a script by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke, episode 13 – “Defend the Ranch” – will air on June 10, 2021.

In addition to Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the season one cast includes Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) as August, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) as Stella, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam, Molly Hagan (Herman’s Head) as Abeline, and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Bonham. Coby Bell (The Gifted) plays Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan is Micki, and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) plays Trey Barnett.

“Defend the Ranch” Plot: THE WALKER FAMILY – Walker’s (Padalecki) past comes back with a vengeance and it threatens the very thing he loves the most – his family.

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.







