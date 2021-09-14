Netflix finally confirmed season two of Locke & Key will premiere on October 22, 2021. The premiere date announcement arrived along with the first teaser trailer and seven photos from the upcoming 10-episode second season.

Season two stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish, Bill Heck plays Rendell Locke, and Thomas Mitchell Barnett is Sam Lesser. Coby Bird is Rufus Whedon, Jesse Camacho is Doug Brazelle, Asha Bromfield is Zadie Wells, Griffin Gluck is Gabe, Hallea Jones is Eden, Aaron Ashmore plays Duncan Locke, Liyuo Abere is Jamie Bennett, and Brendan Hines stars as Josh Bennett.

The popular coming-of-age series is based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s IDW Entertainment comic book series, with Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House) producing and serving as showrunners.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.