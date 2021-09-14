‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

ABC’s critically acclaimed medical drama The Good Doctor returns to the network’s primetime lineup on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT with an episode focusing on Shaun and Lea’s relationship. Season five episode one, “New Beginnings,” was directed by Mike Listo from a script by David Shore and Liz Friedman.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode one features guest star Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison.

“New Beginnings” Plot: Shaun and Lea’s upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala. Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved on the season premiere.

The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.