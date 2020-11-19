‘Losing Alice’ Series Gets a January 2021 Premiere on Apple TV+

Losing Alice starring Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil) will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 22, 2021. The Apple Original series is described as a neo-noir psychological thriller and comes from writer and director Sigal Avin.

The eight-episode drama will kick off with the release of three episodes on January 22nd, with the remaining five episodes premiering once a week on Fridays. The series will stream globally as part of a co-production deal with Israel’s Dori Media productions in association with HOT. (Losing Alice has aired on HOT in Israel.)

The cast of Losing Alice also includes Lihi Kornowski (Kfulim), Gal Toren (Asylum City), Yossi Marshak (Yellow Peppers), Shai Avivi (The Conductor), and Chelli Goldenberg (Out in the Dark).

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Shrouded with mystery at every turn, Losing Alice is a cinematic neo-noir psychological thriller that follows an aging director, Alice, and her growing obsession with a young screenwriter, Sophie, whose dark and trouble script appears more truth than fiction.

Using flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind, the series follows Alice (Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success.







