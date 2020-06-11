‘Love Life’ is Renewed for a Second Season on HBO Max

Love Life has the honor of being the first original series given a renewal order by HBO Max. The comedy series starring Anna Kendrick earned the renewal after becoming one the streaming service’s highest rated new shows.

“It’s so rewarding to see Love Life embraced as an immediate hit. We are proud to pick up a second season of our first Max scripted original comedy,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. “We salute Anna, our creative team and partners at Lionsgate, and are delighted audiences have gravitated to Love Life in such a significant way. As a day one original, it is gratifying to see the strong response.”

Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) created the series and serves as showrunner with Bridget Bedard (Transparent). Boyd, Bedard, Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante executive produce.

“Love Life’s first season is ultimately a tale of personal resilience, human connection and how those we love shape our lives,” stated Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “It’s clear to me why audiences are responding with such enormous enthusiasm, and it’s with great pleasure that my creative team and I look forward to continuing our relationship with this talented group of executive producers and Lionsgate to make television that resonates.”

The final four episodes of the romantic comedy anthology are now available to stream on HBO Max.

“It’s been a labor of love working with everyone on Love Life and all who helped shaped Darby and brought her story to life. I am excited to be able to collaborate again with the team on a new character and their journey,” said Kendrick.

Co-showrunners Sam Boyd and Bridget Bedard added, “We couldn’t be more excited to make another season of Love Life with the amazing people at HBO Max and Lionsgate Television, and to have the opportunity to explore a whole new protagonist. If only as a way to continue processing our own romantic damage.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Love Life is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. The series follows a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships.

Season two will remain set in New York City but will focus on a new character’s journey – one which explores what happens when you’ve lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it’s not the right fit at all. The new season will also cleverly key off characters in season one, and “Darby” (Kendrick) will appear occasionally.







