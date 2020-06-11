Keke Palmer to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Alice’

Keke Palmer has committed to star in and executive produce the drama Alice, inspired by true events. Alice will be helmed first-time feature film director Krystin Ver Linden and is expected to begin shooting later this summer in Georgia.

According to Steel Spring Pictures, Alice is the story of “a woman of servitude in 1800s Georgia, who escapes the 55-acre confines of her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line… it’s 1973.”

“So many films that depict this time in our history are rooted in victimization of the black female lead. This story is the opposite and that’s what attracted me to Krystin’s perspective,” said Keke Palmer. “It tackles the harsh realities of slavery and white supremacy while also offering inspiration and vindication through the story of Alice’s journey. I don’t want anyone to leave the theater feeling debilitated, I want them to feel empowered.”

Peter Lawson is producing, with Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa executive producing.

Discussing Keke Palmer’s attachment to the project, Steel Springs Pictures’ Peter Lawson said, “Keke is a prodigious talent and the perfect choice to step into the title role of Alice. This is such an important and emotional project, and when we saw Keke’s passion and vision for this woman and her story, we knew she was the one. With Krystin at the helm, we look forward to seeing her transform into this phenomenal character and bring her riveting story to life.”

Palmer’s credits include Hustlers, Grease Live!, Star, Scream Queens, and Berlin Station. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for hosting GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke.

“Black Power is giving power to people who have not had power to determine their destiny. Huey Newton’s resounding quote has been affixed on my corkboard for as long as I can remember picking up a pen to write. Those words echo every creative endeavor that I’ve undergone, so when I read about the true story of a woman who escaped the confines of a self-proclaimed plantation, becomes radicalized and seeks out her oppressor… It spoke to me on a very deep, undeniable level. Keke is a force to be reckoned with. Her talent, truth, strength and depth are beyond words and measure… A virtuoso of Keke’s caliber is a genuine dream to work with,” stated writer/director Krystin Ver Linden.







