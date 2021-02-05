Taylor Sheridan is delving into the history of the Dutton family with the Yellowstone prequel, Y: 1883. The new series, which is expected to stream on Paramount+ this year, will air a teaser during Super Bowl LV.

The series is part of the deal Yellowstone creator Sheridan signed with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group. The multi-year deal will involve Sheridan creating content with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. “I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith, and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans,” stated Sheridan.

“Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms.”

And 101 Studios CEO David Glasser added, “Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today’s standout creators making must-watch content. Our mission at 101 is to produce content that provokes culture conversations with renowned creators at the helm of our projects, and that is exactly what we envision for this collaboration. This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with both ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Taylor and we are very much looking forward to our future projects.”

Y: 1883 will be executive produced by Sheridan, Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

Paramount+ didn’t announce the cast of the upcoming prequel, however they did release a very basic plot description:

“Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.”

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser. The series’ third season’s first episode was the most-watched among cable series over the past two years.







