‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode 7 Promo, Photos, and Plot Details

The team investigates the murder of a petty officer on CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i season one episode seven, “Rescuers.” Directed by James Bamford from a script by Yakira Chambers, episode seven will air on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

Episode seven guest stars include Moses Goods, Mark Gessner, Ashleigh Lathrop, Ashton Holmes, Jason Lee Hoy, Chris Moss, Anthony James Silva, and Padrick Shadeck.

“Rescuers” Plot: When a Navy petty officer is murdered, Jane and the team investigate while protecting the victim’s friend and colleague.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.