‘Mr Inbetween’ Will End With the Upcoming Third Season

FX’s Mr Inbetween will wrap up its run with the series’ upcoming third season. FX announced details of the final season and confirmed season three will premiere on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. Episodes one and two will premiere back-to-back. New episodes arrive on subsequent Tuesdays.

The third and final season will consist of nine half-hour episodes starring writer and executive producer Scott Ryan as Ray Shoesmith. Ryan created the series and Nash Edgerton directs. Ryan, Edgerton, and Michele Bennett executive produce.

The cast of season three includes Kenny Graham, Chika Yasumura, Justin Rosniak, Matt Nable, and Damon Herriman. Jeremy Sims and Emily Barclay also star in the final season.

The Plot, Courtesy of FX:

Juggling parental responsibilities, complicated relationships, a viciously smart pre-teen daughter and an aging parent while earning a living would be difficult for anyone, but it’s particularly tricky when you’re a criminal for hire.

Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) ‘takes care of people’ — collecting debts, relieving them of drugs and guns, and often taking care of them on a more permanent basis. Ray demands respect and does not tolerate others disregarding his very clear code of ethics. As Ray’s increasingly volatile work collides with his imploding personal life, he finds himself struggling to stay atop the complex web he has woven.

In season three of Mr Inbetween, Ray’s world has contracted. Family life looks a little different as he quietly mourns the loss of Bruce, while figuring out how to care for his aging father, Bill (Graham). As Brittany ( Yasumura) grows into a young woman, she draws further away from Ray and comes closer to discovering the truth about who he really is. Things seem good with Gary (Rosniak) and Dave (Nable), however since severing ties with former boss and confidant Freddy (Herriman), Ray is working freelance and feeling a sense of isolation. With business booming, a new connection with criminal kingpin Rafael (Sims) intensifies Ray’s struggle and when sparks fly with new colleague Zoe (Barclay), an unexpected tragedy makes Ray question both his career trajectory and his ethics.

Fellow underworld figures dub Ray ‘The Magician’ for his uncanny ability to make things disappear. As his family crumbles, emotions rage, and violence escalates, the blood on his hands may finally cause the magic wand to slip.







