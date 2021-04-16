‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 12 Photos: “Get Up, Stand Up” Preview

ABC’s Station 19 season four episode 12 deals with the timely issue of another unarmed Black man killed by law enforcement. Episode 12, “Get Up, Stand Up,” will air on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato stars as Carina DeLuca.

Pat Healy guest stars as Dixon, Tracie Thoms returns as Dr. Diane Lewis, and V. Vieux is Roz.

“Get Up, Stand Up” Plot: In the wake of national outcry after the tragic murder of an unarmed Black man, Maya brings in Dr. Diane Lewis to grief counsel the team.