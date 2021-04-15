‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 11 Photos: “redefine” Preview

Sophie continues to deal with her trauma on ABC’s A Million Little Things season three episode 11. “redefine” will air on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Terry Chen, Adam Swain, Lou Betty Jr. , Bobbi-Jean Charlton, and Jenny Brizard guest star. Karen Robinson, Jillian Fargey, Gary Sanghera, Jason W. Wong, and Paul Rodriguez also guest star in episode 11.

“redefine” Plot: Despite her trauma, Sophie goes through with her music school audition but quickly realizes she is struggling to move forward. Meanwhile, Rome and Regina grow closer to Tyrell. Katherine and Eddie are at a crossroads, and Gary reconnects with his father.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.